Reviewing InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)’s and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s results

InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 2 0.00 1.20M -16.64 0.00 CryoLife Inc. 27 3.09 35.95M 0.01 2401.67

Table 1 highlights InspireMD Inc. and CryoLife Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 50,600,885.52% -107.4% -74.4% CryoLife Inc. 131,348,191.45% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.88 beta. CryoLife Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InspireMD Inc. Its rival CryoLife Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 3.7 respectively. CryoLife Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InspireMD Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InspireMD Inc. and CryoLife Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25% and 72.3% respectively. About 4.2% of InspireMD Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CryoLife Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34% CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend while CryoLife Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CryoLife Inc. beats InspireMD Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.