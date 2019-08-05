Reviewing InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)’s and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 6 1.31 N/A -16.64 0.00 Avedro Inc. 16 8.85 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

InspireMD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Avedro Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Avedro Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InspireMD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for InspireMD Inc. and Avedro Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avedro Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Avedro Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 23.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InspireMD Inc. and Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25% and 75.5% respectively. InspireMD Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. has -58.34% weaker performance while Avedro Inc. has 50.2% stronger performance.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.