Reviewing InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)’s and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s results

We are comparing InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 6 1.26 N/A -16.64 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 91.74 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InspireMD Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of InspireMD Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Volatility and Risk

InspireMD Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InspireMD Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InspireMD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for InspireMD Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential upside is 252.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25% of InspireMD Inc. shares and 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. InspireMD Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend while AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.