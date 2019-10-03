Reviewing Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE)’s and PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s results

Both Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) and PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) compete on a level playing field in the Gaming Activities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment Inc. 7 -0.51 7.59M -1.23 0.00 PlayAGS Inc. 18 1.25 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Inspired Entertainment Inc. and PlayAGS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment Inc. 105,857,740.59% 208.9% -13% PlayAGS Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -1.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Inspired Entertainment Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival PlayAGS Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. PlayAGS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inspired Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Inspired Entertainment Inc. and PlayAGS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PlayAGS Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PlayAGS Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 83.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.8% of Inspired Entertainment Inc. shares and 86.7% of PlayAGS Inc. shares. 37.01% are Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of PlayAGS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspired Entertainment Inc. 5.98% -9.22% 2.44% 16.5% 19.1% 66.25% PlayAGS Inc. -2.34% -4.53% -22.19% -24.02% -32.52% -18.43%

For the past year Inspired Entertainment Inc. had bullish trend while PlayAGS Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PlayAGS Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Inspired Entertainment Inc.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The Virtual Sports segment offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. It operates approximately 25,000 digital gaming terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 venues and approximately 100 Websites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform. The Table Products segment provides table products, side-bets, and table technology related to blackjack, poker, baccarat, craps, and roulette, as well as ancillary table products. Its brands include In-Bet, Buster Blackjack, Double Draw Poker, and Criss Cross Poker. The Interactive segment offers social gaming products through its mobile apps, Lucky Play Casino and Vegas Fever. It serves Class II Native American and Mexican gaming jurisdictions, and Class III Native American, commercial, and charity jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AP Gaming Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to PlayAGS, Inc. in December 2017. PlayAGS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.