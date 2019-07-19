Reviewing Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)’s and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s results

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 55 28.51 N/A -1.01 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 78.41 N/A -23.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4% ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ShockWave Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a -35.26% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.6% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares and 44.89% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares. 1.2% are Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 43.58% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.59% -5.69% -7.26% 14.27% 80.31% 25.47% ShockWave Medical Inc. 51.13% 114.44% 0% 0% 0% 112.33%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ShockWave Medical Inc.

Summary

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.