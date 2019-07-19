Reviewing Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)’s and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s results

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
|55
|28.51
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|46
|78.41
|N/A
|-23.39
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.1%
|-14.4%
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
ShockWave Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a -35.26% potential downside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 81.6% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares and 44.89% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares. 1.2% are Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 43.58% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
|0.59%
|-5.69%
|-7.26%
|14.27%
|80.31%
|25.47%
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|51.13%
|114.44%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|112.33%
For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ShockWave Medical Inc.
Summary
ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.
