Reviewing Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)’s and Its Peers results

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 81.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.2% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.10% -14.40% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. N/A 56 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

$62 is the average target price of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., with a potential downside of -8.82%. The potential upside of the competitors is 65.85%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.59% -5.69% -7.26% 14.27% 80.31% 25.47% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are 24.1 and 23.7. Competitively, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s rivals have 4.60 and 3.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.