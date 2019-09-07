Reviewing Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)’s and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s results

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 59 26.03 N/A -1.01 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.67 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Liquidity

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.1 and a Quick Ratio of 23.7. Competitively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 93%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.6% are GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc. was more bullish than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.