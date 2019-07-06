Reviewing Insperity Inc. (NSP)’s and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s results

Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 116 1.30 N/A 3.89 29.21 TransUnion 65 5.77 N/A 1.41 45.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insperity Inc. and TransUnion. TransUnion has lower revenue and earnings than Insperity Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Insperity Inc. is currently more affordable than TransUnion, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TransUnion 0.00% 14.5% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Insperity Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, TransUnion has beta of 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Insperity Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransUnion are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. TransUnion therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insperity Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Insperity Inc. and TransUnion can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TransUnion 0 0 1 3.00

Insperity Inc.’s upside potential is 12.47% at a $143 consensus target price. On the other hand, TransUnion’s potential upside is 4.35% and its consensus target price is $78. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Insperity Inc. seems more appealing than TransUnion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insperity Inc. and TransUnion has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 0%. Insperity Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, TransUnion has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -3.12% -11.88% -7.12% -1.68% 30.67% 21.63% TransUnion -2.84% -8.66% -0.37% -3.34% -7.2% 13.06%

For the past year Insperity Inc. has stronger performance than TransUnion

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.