Reviewing Insperity Inc. (NSP)’s and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s results

Both Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 117 1.01 N/A 3.89 27.35 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.16 N/A 1.12 32.14

Table 1 demonstrates Insperity Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Insperity Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Insperity Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insperity Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Insperity Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Insperity Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insperity Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Insperity Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is $36.75, which is potential -3.85% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares and 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares. 2.5% are Insperity Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has 14.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year Insperity Inc. was more bullish than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats Insperity Inc.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.