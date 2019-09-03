Reviewing Insperity Inc. (NSP)’s and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s results

Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 119 0.97 N/A 3.89 27.35 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insperity Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Insperity Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Insperity Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Insperity Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insperity Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares and 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Insperity Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year Insperity Inc. has 13.91% stronger performance while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.