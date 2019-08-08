Reviewing Insperity Inc. (NSP)’s and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s results

Both Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 121 0.97 N/A 3.89 27.35 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.51 N/A 1.89 7.22

In table 1 we can see Insperity Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Insperity Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Insperity Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insperity Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Insperity Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insperity Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insperity Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insperity Inc. has a consensus price target of $143, and a 48.91% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Insperity Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year Insperity Inc. has 13.91% stronger performance while Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has -2.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.