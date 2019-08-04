Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 27 24.94 N/A -4.28 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

Insmed Incorporated’s current beta is 2.76 and it happens to be 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 146.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Insmed Incorporated is $45.2, with potential upside of 159.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.