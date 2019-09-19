Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

This is a contrast between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.02 N/A -4.28 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 45.62 N/A -5.16 0.00

Demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Insmed Incorporated and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta, while its volatility is 176.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Insmed Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 88.34% for Insmed Incorporated with average target price of $36.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.