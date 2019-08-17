Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 24.00 N/A -4.28 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Insmed Incorporated and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 172.29% for Insmed Incorporated with average price target of $45.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.