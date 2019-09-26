Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Since Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 24 26.28 N/A -4.28 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Insmed Incorporated and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Replimune Group Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Replimune Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 65.02%. Replimune Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 43.27% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than Replimune Group Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was more bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.