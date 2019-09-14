Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 27.21 N/A -4.28 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 15.26 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Insmed Incorporated and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Insmed Incorporated and Quanterix Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Quanterix Corporation which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Insmed Incorporated and Quanterix Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$36.5 is Insmed Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 93.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 72.3% respectively. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was less bullish than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.