Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 69.40 N/A -4.22 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Volatility and Risk

Insmed Incorporated has a beta of 3.03 and its 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential is 74.56% at a $43.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.5% respectively. 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 120.96% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.