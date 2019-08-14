Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 23.51 N/A -4.28 0.00 Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Motif Bio plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insmed Incorporated and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Insmed Incorporated and Motif Bio plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s consensus price target is $45.2, while its potential upside is 177.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Motif Bio plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 6.46%. Insiders held 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Motif Bio plc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.