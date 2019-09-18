Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.03 N/A -4.28 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.95 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insmed Incorporated and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Insmed Incorporated and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $36.5, while its potential upside is 88.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 79.4%. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.