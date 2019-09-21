Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.31 N/A -4.28 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.76 beta means Insmed Incorporated’s volatility is 176.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 53.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated. Its rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Kazia Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Insmed Incorporated is $36.5, with potential upside of 86.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 3.3% respectively. 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.