Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

This is a contrast between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 23.34 N/A -4.28 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated’s current beta is 2.76 and it happens to be 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500. IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Insmed Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $43.5, and a 163.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.