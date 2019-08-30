Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

This is a contrast between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|26
|23.34
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
Risk and Volatility
Insmed Incorporated’s current beta is 2.76 and it happens to be 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500. IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Insmed Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $43.5, and a 163.96% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.