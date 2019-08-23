Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 23.39 N/A -4.28 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 97.59 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Gritstone Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 4 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Insmed Incorporated’s average price target is $42.5, while its potential upside is 160.10%. Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average price target and a 84.08% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Insmed Incorporated looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.