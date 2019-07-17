Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Since Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 60.60 N/A -4.22 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Insmed Incorporated has a 3.03 beta, while its volatility is 203.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Insmed Incorporated and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 99.91% for Insmed Incorporated with consensus target price of $43.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.37% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.