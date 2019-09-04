Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

We are comparing Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 23.27 N/A -4.28 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Insmed Incorporated and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

Insmed Incorporated’s current beta is 2.76 and it happens to be 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 142.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $39.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was more bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.