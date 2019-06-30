Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 71.29 N/A -4.22 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Insmed Incorporated and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.03 beta means Insmed Incorporated’s volatility is 203.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 69.92% upside potential and an average price target of $43.5. Competitively the average price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, which is potential 228.19% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.