Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

We are comparing Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 23.51 N/A -4.28 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.82 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insmed Incorporated and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential is 177.98% at a $45.2 consensus target price. On the other hand, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 437.08% and its consensus target price is $21. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.