Reviewing Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

We are comparing Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|26
|23.51
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.82
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Insmed Incorporated and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
Liquidity
Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|6
|3.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential is 177.98% at a $45.2 consensus target price. On the other hand, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 437.08% and its consensus target price is $21. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.