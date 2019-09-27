Reviewing Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)’s and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s results

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.82 24.29 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 0.38 251.27M 2.03 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates Insight Select Income Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Insight Select Income Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Insight Select Income Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Jefferies Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insight Select Income Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 1,311,430,062.63% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Insight Select Income Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 17.77% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insight Select Income Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.51% and 77.9%. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund was less bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Insight Select Income Fund.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.