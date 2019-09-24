Reviewing Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Insight Select Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Insight Select Income Fund and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund N/A 19 24.29 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Insight Select Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The peers have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Insight Select Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Insight Select Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.