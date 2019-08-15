Reviewing Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT)’s and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s results

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.24 N/A 4.57 12.03 Gartner Inc. 152 2.81 N/A 1.72 81.24

Demonstrates Insight Enterprises Inc. and Gartner Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Gartner Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Insight Enterprises Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Insight Enterprises Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Insight Enterprises Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gartner Inc. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Insight Enterprises Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Gartner Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Insight Enterprises Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Insight Enterprises Inc. and Gartner Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 27.06% for Insight Enterprises Inc. with average target price of $60. Gartner Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $151.5 average target price and a 19.77% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Insight Enterprises Inc. looks more robust than Gartner Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 1.7% of Insight Enterprises Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Gartner Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gartner Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Gartner Inc. beats Insight Enterprises Inc.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.