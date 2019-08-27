Reviewing Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT)’s and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s results

As Information Technology Services businesses, Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.24 N/A 4.57 12.03 Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Insight Enterprises Inc. and Alithya Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Insight Enterprises Inc. and Alithya Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s consensus target price is $60, while its potential upside is 27.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insight Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.78% of Alithya Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Insight Enterprises Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% Alithya Group Inc. 2.39% 21.46% -6.25% 14.5% -7.61% 27.66%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alithya Group Inc.

Summary

Insight Enterprises Inc. beats Alithya Group Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.