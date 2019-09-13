Reviewing Inseego Corp. (INSG)’s and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s results

Since Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.89 N/A -0.11 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 202 2.51 N/A 7.83 26.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Inseego Corp. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

Inseego Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.44 beta. In other hand, Zebra Technologies Corporation has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inseego Corp. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Zebra Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Inseego Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Inseego Corp. and Zebra Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$6 is Inseego Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 19.52%. Competitively the consensus target price of Zebra Technologies Corporation is $227.5, which is potential 11.67% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Inseego Corp. is looking more favorable than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inseego Corp. and Zebra Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 90.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Inseego Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Zebra Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44%

For the past year Inseego Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.