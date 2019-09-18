Reviewing Inseego Corp. (INSG)’s and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s results

We are comparing Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.86 N/A -0.11 0.00 RigNet Inc. 10 0.69 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inseego Corp. and RigNet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Inseego Corp. and RigNet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.44 shows that Inseego Corp. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, RigNet Inc. has a 1.71 beta which is 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inseego Corp. are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, RigNet Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inseego Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inseego Corp. and RigNet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 RigNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inseego Corp. has an average price target of $6, and a 21.46% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of Inseego Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 88% of RigNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Inseego Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 1.7% are RigNet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Inseego Corp. has 25.3% stronger performance while RigNet Inc. has -30.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Inseego Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors RigNet Inc.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.