Reviewing Inseego Corp. (INSG)’s and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.69 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Inseego Corp. and Nokia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.44 shows that Inseego Corp. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nokia Corporation’s 70.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inseego Corp. are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, Nokia Corporation has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inseego Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Inseego Corp. and Nokia Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Inseego Corp. has a 35.14% upside potential and an average target price of $6. Meanwhile, Nokia Corporation’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 61.29%. Based on the data given earlier, Nokia Corporation is looking more favorable than Inseego Corp., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inseego Corp. and Nokia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 7.7% respectively. 0.7% are Inseego Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year Inseego Corp. had bullish trend while Nokia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Inseego Corp. beats Nokia Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.