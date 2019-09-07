Reviewing Inseego Corp. (INSG)’s and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s results

This is a contrast between Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.42 N/A -0.11 0.00 BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.10 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inseego Corp. and BK Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Inseego Corp. and BK Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Inseego Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.44 beta. From a competition point of view, BK Technologies Corporation has a -0.05 beta which is 105.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Inseego Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, BK Technologies Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. BK Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Inseego Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Inseego Corp. and BK Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 BK Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Inseego Corp. is $6, with potential upside of 36.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Inseego Corp. shares and 80.4% of BK Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Inseego Corp. shares. Comparatively, BK Technologies Corporation has 13.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4%

For the past year Inseego Corp. was more bullish than BK Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Inseego Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BK Technologies Corporation.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.