Reviewing Inpixon (INPX)’s and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s results

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 0.96 N/A 16.88 0.02 Zix Corporation 8 3.71 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Inpixon and Zix Corporation. Zix Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Inpixon. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Inpixon’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.44 beta means Inpixon’s volatility is 44.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zix Corporation’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inpixon is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Zix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Inpixon is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Inpixon and Zix Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zix Corporation’s potential upside is 47.65% and its consensus target price is $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Inpixon shares and 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares. 0.06% are Inpixon’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Inpixon has -87.57% weaker performance while Zix Corporation has 58.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Inpixon.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.