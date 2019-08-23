Reviewing Inpixon (INPX)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.17 N/A 16.88 0.02 Twilio Inc. 131 19.64 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Inpixon and Twilio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Inpixon and Twilio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

Inpixon’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Twilio Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Twilio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

Inpixon and Twilio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

On the other hand, Twilio Inc.’s potential upside is 19.65% and its consensus target price is $153.11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.9% of Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.06% of Inpixon’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Inpixon had bearish trend while Twilio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Inpixon on 5 of the 9 factors.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.