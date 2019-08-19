Reviewing Inpixon (INPX)’s and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s results

As Application Software companies, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 0.54 N/A 16.88 0.02 Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.22 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inpixon and Rapid7 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Inpixon and Rapid7 Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Inpixon’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rapid7 Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inpixon are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Rapid7 Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inpixon.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Inpixon and Rapid7 Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the consensus price target of Rapid7 Inc. is $61.29, which is potential 14.60% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Inpixon shares and 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares. About 0.06% of Inpixon’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Inpixon had bearish trend while Rapid7 Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Inpixon.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.