Reviewing Inpixon (INPX)’s and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s results

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.27 N/A -39.27 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 169 14.17 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inpixon and HubSpot Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Inpixon and HubSpot Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% -237.3% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Inpixon is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.62. HubSpot Inc. on the other hand, has 1.9 beta which makes it 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inpixon are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. HubSpot Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Inpixon and HubSpot Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, HubSpot Inc.’s average target price is $176.5, while its potential downside is -4.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.06% are Inpixon’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon 4.59% -13.83% -46.86% -75.62% -94.53% -75.01% HubSpot Inc. 0.93% 9.89% 5.61% 34.12% 65.02% 44.37%

For the past year Inpixon had bearish trend while HubSpot Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors HubSpot Inc. beats Inpixon.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.