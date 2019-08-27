Reviewing Inpixon (INPX)’s and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s results

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.25 N/A 16.88 0.02 Carbon Black Inc. 16 8.42 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inpixon and Carbon Black Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inpixon are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Carbon Black Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carbon Black Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Inpixon and Carbon Black Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Carbon Black Inc.’s average target price is $21.5, while its potential downside is -17.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Inpixon shares and 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Inpixon’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year Inpixon has -87.57% weaker performance while Carbon Black Inc. has 38.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Carbon Black Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Inpixon.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.