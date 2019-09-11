Reviewing Inphi Corporation (IPHI)’s and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s results

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi Corporation 51 7.81 N/A -2.17 0.00 Intel Corporation 50 3.00 N/A 4.36 11.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Inphi Corporation and Intel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi Corporation 0.00% -25.6% -10.7% Intel Corporation 0.00% 28.4% 16.1%

Volatility and Risk

Inphi Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Competitively, Intel Corporation is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inphi Corporation is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Inphi Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Inphi Corporation and Intel Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Intel Corporation 3 2 6 2.55

$57.75 is Inphi Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -2.20%. Competitively the consensus price target of Intel Corporation is $53.9, which is potential 4.01% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Intel Corporation seems more appealing than Inphi Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Inphi Corporation shares and 68.5% of Intel Corporation shares. About 2.6% of Inphi Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Intel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inphi Corporation -3.54% 12.19% 25.94% 56.55% 88.51% 87.28% Intel Corporation -4.48% 5.2% -0.41% 6.33% 6% 7.71%

For the past year Inphi Corporation has stronger performance than Intel Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Intel Corporation beats Inphi Corporation.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. Its semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement systems, and military systems. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market segments. The company offers microprocessors that processes system data and controls other devices in the system; chipsets, which send data between the microprocessor and input, display, and storage devices, such as keyboard, mouse, monitor, hard drive or solid-state drive, and optical disc drives; and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products that integrate its central processing units with other system components onto a single chip. It also offers NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; security software products that secure computers, mobile devices, and networks; programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive market segments. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.