Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 7.68 N/A -0.99 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 317.67% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $10.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 47.8% respectively. 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.