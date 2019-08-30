Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)’s results

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 29.30 N/A -0.99 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 370.59% and an $10.4 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 18.7% respectively. About 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.