Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.21 N/A -1.04 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.24 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 248.41% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $10.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 47.9% respectively. About 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.