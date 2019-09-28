Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 95.32M -0.99 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4,098,550,973.90% -98.8% -61.3% Sierra Oncology Inc. 13,865,353,789.79% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.