Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

This is a contrast between Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 29.17 N/A -0.99 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.60 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc. has beta of 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seattle Genetics Inc. are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 370.59% and an $10.4 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $79.75, while its potential upside is 9.13%. The results provided earlier shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance while Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.