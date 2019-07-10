Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.27 N/A -1.04 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.4 is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 246.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 77.4% respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.