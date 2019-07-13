Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)’s results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.22 N/A -1.04 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 247.83% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $10.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.8% and 14.6%. About 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.