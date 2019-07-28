Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Since Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.58 N/A -1.04 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Provention Bio Inc. are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.4 is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 274.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.