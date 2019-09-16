Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 34.34 N/A -0.99 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 14.61 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.01 beta indicates that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 401.93% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.