Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.10 N/A -1.04 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 22.39 N/A -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 252.54% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $10.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.8% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.75% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 16.34% stronger performance.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.